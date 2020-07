Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

A must see stunning 2 Bedroom single family home. With the use of the Garage for only $1295 that can fit 2 cars



Available 8/5/19



Application fee of $45.00/adult. This home is not Section 8 approved, Good Credit, monthly income must be 3x's the rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.