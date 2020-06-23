All apartments in Minneapolis
4500 5th Ave South

4500 5th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

4500 5th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Regina

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated South Mpls SF home with fenced yard - Really nice South Mpls home located about 5 blocks north of Minnehaha Creek/Parkway. Main level features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms and a very nicely updated kitchen. Lower level has a bar area with fridge, another bedroom with egress window a full bath and an additional room (office?). Fenced yard. Very clean house. 1 car garage lacks electricity/opener. Tenant to pay all utilities and do lawn & snow removal, although the lawn & snow could be discussed if you are not interested in doing those tasks. Professional Management, screening required. Move in fee $150. Available Now thru July and then annual renewals. Great house. Come and see. 2 pets maximum with additional fees.

(RLNE2443492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 5th Ave South have any available units?
4500 5th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 5th Ave South have?
Some of 4500 5th Ave South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 5th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4500 5th Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 5th Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 5th Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 4500 5th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 4500 5th Ave South does offer parking.
Does 4500 5th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 5th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 5th Ave South have a pool?
No, 4500 5th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4500 5th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4500 5th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 5th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 5th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
