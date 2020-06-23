4500 5th Ave South

Amenities
Updated South Mpls SF home with fenced yard - Really nice South Mpls home located about 5 blocks north of Minnehaha Creek/Parkway. Main level features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms and a very nicely updated kitchen. Lower level has a bar area with fridge, another bedroom with egress window a full bath and an additional room (office?). Fenced yard. Very clean house. 1 car garage lacks electricity/opener. Tenant to pay all utilities and do lawn & snow removal, although the lawn & snow could be discussed if you are not interested in doing those tasks. Professional Management, screening required. Move in fee $150. Available Now thru July and then annual renewals. Great house. Come and see. 2 pets maximum with additional fees.
(RLNE2443492)