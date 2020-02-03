All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

4441 Upton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Linden Hills lower level duplex is made up of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the main level you have a formal dining room along with a living room, fully updated bathroom, fully updated kitchen with granite, two bedrooms that both have a deck with views of the lake. Lower level has a huge living room, large bedroom, fully updated bathroom, walkout patio with views of the lake. Great shops, restaurants, lakes and much more within walking distance. Lawn care, snow removal over 2 inches, water and trash are paid by owner. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric, lawn care and snow removal. Owner is willing to include lawn care and snow removal for $60/month. Book your showing today! $45 application fee and $100 admin fee due at time of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have any available units?
4441 Upton Ave S - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have?
Some of 4441 Upton Ave S - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Upton Ave S - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 offer parking?
No, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have a pool?
No, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 Upton Ave S - 1 has units with dishwashers.
