4441 Upton Ave S - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Linden Hills lower level duplex is made up of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. On the main level you have a formal dining room along with a living room, fully updated bathroom, fully updated kitchen with granite, two bedrooms that both have a deck with views of the lake. Lower level has a huge living room, large bedroom, fully updated bathroom, walkout patio with views of the lake. Great shops, restaurants, lakes and much more within walking distance. Lawn care, snow removal over 2 inches, water and trash are paid by owner. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric, lawn care and snow removal. Owner is willing to include lawn care and snow removal for $60/month. Book your showing today! $45 application fee and $100 admin fee due at time of approval.