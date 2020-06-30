All apartments in Minneapolis
4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway

4430 West Lake Harriet Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4430 West Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This one bedroom, Minneapolis furnished housing is in a perfect location to enjoy the best of life on the Minneapolis chain of lakes. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Linden Hills, one of the areas most desirable neighborhoods known for bordering both Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet it offers five parks, numerous trails and small local businesses. The streets are tree lined and the houses are amazing. This property is located on the west side of Lake Harriet. Outdoor recreations are available everywhere and the âBandShell Parkâ located on the lake provides boats, sailing and paddle boats. There are countless parks and gardens available to enjoy! You can walk or bike on the wonderful area trails or stick close to the business district, where our favorite restaurants and shops reside. Sebastian Joeâs Ice Cream Shop , Heart of Tibet and Sky Door , Rose Street Patisserie (Bakery) are spots you won't want to miss. Schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have any available units?
4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway offer parking?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have a pool?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

