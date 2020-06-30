4430 W Lake Harriet Parkway

Amenities

Another great listing from Richard and Renters Warehouse! This one bedroom, Minneapolis furnished housing is in a perfect location to enjoy the best of life on the Minneapolis chain of lakes. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Linden Hills, one of the areas most desirable neighborhoods known for bordering both Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet it offers five parks, numerous trails and small local businesses. The streets are tree lined and the houses are amazing. This property is located on the west side of Lake Harriet. Outdoor recreations are available everywhere and the âBandShell Parkâ located on the lake provides boats, sailing and paddle boats. There are countless parks and gardens available to enjoy! You can walk or bike on the wonderful area trails or stick close to the business district, where our favorite restaurants and shops reside. Sebastian Joeâs Ice Cream Shop , Heart of Tibet and Sky Door , Rose Street Patisserie (Bakery) are spots you won't want to miss. Schedule a showing online today! showmojo.com/richardkouco/gallery