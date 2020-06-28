All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 44 7th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
44 7th Ave NE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

44 7th Ave NE

44 Northeast 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
St. Anthony West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44 Northeast 7th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4bd PLUS OFFICE 2ba 2car garage overlooking Boom Island Park, NE Minneapolis - Great NE location on cul de sac street adjoining Boom Island Park. Walk to river trails,restaurants and entertainment - truly an exceptional NE location!
4 bedrooms PLUS an office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, deck overlooking boom island park with view of the Minneapolis skyline.
$3,000.00/mo*
$3,049.00 Deposit
pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, shorter term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking / vaping is not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
Broker
Our Area Homes
763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com
Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395

(RLNE5152235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 7th Ave NE have any available units?
44 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 44 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
44 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 7th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 44 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 44 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 44 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 7th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 44 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 44 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 44 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 44 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 7th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 7th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University