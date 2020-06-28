44 7th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

4bd PLUS OFFICE 2ba 2car garage overlooking Boom Island Park, NE Minneapolis - Great NE location on cul de sac street adjoining Boom Island Park. Walk to river trails,restaurants and entertainment - truly an exceptional NE location!

4 bedrooms PLUS an office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, deck overlooking boom island park with view of the Minneapolis skyline.

$3,000.00/mo*

$3,049.00 Deposit

pet considered on a case by case basis with $500 refundable pet deposit & $35/mo pet rent and signed pet responsibility addendum - additional conditions may apply

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, shorter term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking / vaping is not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

Broker

Our Area Homes

763.200.1428 or ourareahomesinfo@gmail.com

Licensed in MN 20077223 ; 40571395



