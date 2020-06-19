4331 Chowen Avenue South - Lower Unit

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom Main Level Duplex in Linden Hills!! - Beautiful main level duplex in Linden Hills!! Charming French tudor style with 2 beds, 1 bath, central air/heat, gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and butlers pantry/office area. Owner pays for water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, garbage/recycling, and all exterior maintenance. Off-street parking in driveway. Dedicated washer/dryer in basement. Secured storage area is also included. Close proximity to highways, shopping, and 50th & France. Right across the street from Waveland Park!! Identical upper unit is also available for October 1st. For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



(RLNE4398779)