Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4331 Chowen Avenue South - Lower Unit
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

4331 Chowen Avenue South - Lower Unit

4331 Chowen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Chowen Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 Bedroom Main Level Duplex in Linden Hills!! - Beautiful main level duplex in Linden Hills!! Charming French tudor style with 2 beds, 1 bath, central air/heat, gleaming hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and butlers pantry/office area. Owner pays for water/sewer, lawn care/snow removal, garbage/recycling, and all exterior maintenance. Off-street parking in driveway. Dedicated washer/dryer in basement. Secured storage area is also included. Close proximity to highways, shopping, and 50th & France. Right across the street from Waveland Park!! Identical upper unit is also available for October 1st. For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE4398779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

