Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4325 28th Avenue S
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

4325 28th Avenue S

4325 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4325 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ericsson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available June 1! This two bedroom side by side duplex has hardwood floors and the original carved wood kitchen cabinets. Plenty of natural light. One bedroom upstairs and one bedroom in the basement. 1 garage stall. Walk to the Lake Hiawatha beach in the summer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $1,425 Security Deposit: $1,425.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent.) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 28th Avenue S have any available units?
4325 28th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 28th Avenue S have?
Some of 4325 28th Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 28th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4325 28th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 28th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 28th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4325 28th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4325 28th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4325 28th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 28th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 28th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4325 28th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4325 28th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4325 28th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 28th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 28th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

