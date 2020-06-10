4325 28th Avenue S

Amenities

Available June 1! This two bedroom side by side duplex has hardwood floors and the original carved wood kitchen cabinets. Plenty of natural light. One bedroom upstairs and one bedroom in the basement. 1 garage stall. Walk to the Lake Hiawatha beach in the summer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $1,425 Security Deposit: $1,425.00) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent.) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery