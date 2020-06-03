All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

4311 Lyndale Avenue S

4311 Lyndale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME TO THE KING FIELD NEIGHBORHOOD. Walking in the front door you will find the foyer and beautiful great room featuring hardwood floors and large bay window all open to the formal dining room. The spacious, eat-in kitchen offers ample storage, gas range, and access to back yard. The second level has 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, new windows, and oversized full bathroom with walk-in closet. The partially finished basement boasts ¾ bathroom, laundry room, and huge storage room. Additional interior highlights include original wood window frames and central air conditioning. Exterior highlights include detached 1.5 car garage with ample storage room for lawn equipment and work bench, charming covered front porch, newly refinished deck and cedar raised-bed garden in the back yard, maintenance-free James Hardie-board siding, and nicely landscaped front. All of this and more just 6 blocks from Lake Harriet, walking and biking paths on the Minneapolis chain of lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have any available units?
4311 Lyndale Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have?
Some of 4311 Lyndale Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Lyndale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Lyndale Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Lyndale Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Lyndale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Lyndale Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

