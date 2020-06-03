4311 Lyndale Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WELCOME TO THE KING FIELD NEIGHBORHOOD. Walking in the front door you will find the foyer and beautiful great room featuring hardwood floors and large bay window all open to the formal dining room. The spacious, eat-in kitchen offers ample storage, gas range, and access to back yard. The second level has 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, new windows, and oversized full bathroom with walk-in closet. The partially finished basement boasts ¾ bathroom, laundry room, and huge storage room. Additional interior highlights include original wood window frames and central air conditioning. Exterior highlights include detached 1.5 car garage with ample storage room for lawn equipment and work bench, charming covered front porch, newly refinished deck and cedar raised-bed garden in the back yard, maintenance-free James Hardie-board siding, and nicely landscaped front. All of this and more just 6 blocks from Lake Harriet, walking and biking paths on the Minneapolis chain of lakes.