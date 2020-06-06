All apartments in Minneapolis
427 Russell Avenue North

427 Russell Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

427 Russell Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
427 Russell Avenue North Available 08/01/19 FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Another great property managed by The Stepping Stone Group! This quaint neighborhood is nestled in the perfect little spot between several amazing neighborhoods! Bryn Mawr provides a quiet but convenient living experience, unlike any other area of Mpls. There are beautiful parks nearby, great running and biking trails that will lead you all over Minneapolis, and gorgeous Theodore Wirth Parkway with activities for outdoor enthusiasts at any time of the year. This home few blocks away from Hwy 55 if you drive North, and Interstate 394 if you drive south, while a few extra minutes in the car will run you into both Downtown, Uptown, or East to Northeast Mpls. In addition, before you reach 394, Penn Ave will bring you to the amazing coffee shop adored by locals called Cuppa Java (best breakfast sandwiches and Chai Tea Lattes ever!), as well as the new restaurant La Mesa known for its amazing fresh hispanic cuisine.

This three bedroom home has a HUGE beautiful loft set up as the master suite, there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, with many large windows for tons of natural light to brighten every room. Every closet offers an abundance of space and for extra storage, a large basement with a washer dryer, is perfect for those extra seasonal boxes. The kitchen itself has plenty of cupboard space, and both bathrooms have been fully updated.

All animals are allowed with a one-time fee of $350 per dog and $250 per cat. If you have a dog, this yard is for you! Just imagine your summer evenings on the adorable deck playing fetch with your furry friend and winter mornings watching your pup play in the snow. There is nothing better than having a great yard in the middle of the city!

(RLNE4961195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Russell Avenue North have any available units?
427 Russell Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Russell Avenue North have?
Some of 427 Russell Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Russell Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
427 Russell Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Russell Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Russell Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 427 Russell Avenue North offer parking?
No, 427 Russell Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 427 Russell Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Russell Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Russell Avenue North have a pool?
No, 427 Russell Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 427 Russell Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 427 Russell Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Russell Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Russell Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
