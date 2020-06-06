Amenities

427 Russell Avenue North Available 08/01/19 FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Another great property managed by The Stepping Stone Group! This quaint neighborhood is nestled in the perfect little spot between several amazing neighborhoods! Bryn Mawr provides a quiet but convenient living experience, unlike any other area of Mpls. There are beautiful parks nearby, great running and biking trails that will lead you all over Minneapolis, and gorgeous Theodore Wirth Parkway with activities for outdoor enthusiasts at any time of the year. This home few blocks away from Hwy 55 if you drive North, and Interstate 394 if you drive south, while a few extra minutes in the car will run you into both Downtown, Uptown, or East to Northeast Mpls. In addition, before you reach 394, Penn Ave will bring you to the amazing coffee shop adored by locals called Cuppa Java (best breakfast sandwiches and Chai Tea Lattes ever!), as well as the new restaurant La Mesa known for its amazing fresh hispanic cuisine.



This three bedroom home has a HUGE beautiful loft set up as the master suite, there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, with many large windows for tons of natural light to brighten every room. Every closet offers an abundance of space and for extra storage, a large basement with a washer dryer, is perfect for those extra seasonal boxes. The kitchen itself has plenty of cupboard space, and both bathrooms have been fully updated.



All animals are allowed with a one-time fee of $350 per dog and $250 per cat. If you have a dog, this yard is for you! Just imagine your summer evenings on the adorable deck playing fetch with your furry friend and winter mornings watching your pup play in the snow. There is nothing better than having a great yard in the middle of the city!



