Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4221 Colfax Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4221 Colfax Avenue North

4221 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Colfax Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great side-by-side 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex! Enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen, high ceilings, and newer windows that are great for efficiency. The large living room is great for entertaining. Minutes from Webber Park and Interstate 94!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have any available units?
4221 Colfax Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4221 Colfax Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Colfax Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Colfax Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 Colfax Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Colfax Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Colfax Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

