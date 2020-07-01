All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

4208 12th Avenue S

4208 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4208 12th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom plus den! - Property Id: 241298

Beautifully updated home on a quiet street. Home is available only due to owner taking a year long sabbatical. Large fenced yard and one car garage.

Dogs are welcome but no cats due to owner's allergies. Maximum two small dogs or one large dog. Additional $500 pet deposit (refundable if no damage caused by pet).

Owner can be flexible on move-in date anytime in July!

Average utilities: $75 gas, $75 electric, $60 water/sewer/garbage, $50 fiberoptic internet. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241298
Property Id 241298

(RLNE5656083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 12th Avenue S have any available units?
4208 12th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 12th Avenue S have?
Some of 4208 12th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 12th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4208 12th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 12th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 12th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4208 12th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4208 12th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4208 12th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 12th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 12th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4208 12th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4208 12th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4208 12th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 12th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 12th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

