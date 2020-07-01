4208 12th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom plus den! - Property Id: 241298



Beautifully updated home on a quiet street. Home is available only due to owner taking a year long sabbatical. Large fenced yard and one car garage.



Dogs are welcome but no cats due to owner's allergies. Maximum two small dogs or one large dog. Additional $500 pet deposit (refundable if no damage caused by pet).



Owner can be flexible on move-in date anytime in July!



Average utilities: $75 gas, $75 electric, $60 water/sewer/garbage, $50 fiberoptic internet. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and lawn care.

