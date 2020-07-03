All apartments in Minneapolis
4137 27th Ave S
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

4137 27th Ave S

4137 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4137 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Standish

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fantastic Location in S. Mpls. Great Community and Neighborhood.

AVAIL August 1, 19.
Be here and close out summer close to Nokomis/Hiawatha Falls/Parks!

The home was built in 2014 and features impeccable detail and beautiful amenities. Enjoy the bamboo wood flooring, granite, gorgeous tile, beautiful wet bar in lower level.

Get cozy during the winter with stone surround FP, and enjoy cooking with gas /stainless appliances and amazing finishes in the kitchen featuring large island.

This home features a brand New Finished Basement in 2018!

Fun times to be had in the fenced back yard.

Enjoy grilling out and entertaining with family and friends or relax on the front porch.

Income must be 3 plus times rent
Clean back ground screening
Referrals
Credit Limit 600 min.
No Evictions - Felonies
Sorry no section 8 OR Subsidies on offered on this property.
6 person Occupancy limit
NO Smoking.

Lawn Care included in rent!

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT.

No Pets allowed - NO Exceptions.

Alarm System and Lawn Care INCLUDED with Rent

Please view this home at Twincitieshomerental.com or see video.

Call Cosette at 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

