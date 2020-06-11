Pictures of the outside of house could not be supported in this system and appear somewhat distorted Located in mature Linden Hills area walking distance to Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet. Great eating areas nearby at 44th and Upton and 50th France. Parks and schools close by. Two blocks to bus line. Partially fenced in back yard with summer porch attached to garage
(RLNE5363429)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have any available units?
4132 Drew Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.