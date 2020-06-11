All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4132 Drew Avenue South
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4132 Drew Avenue South

4132 Drew Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4132 Drew Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pictures of the outside of house could not be supported in this system and appear somewhat distorted Located in mature Linden Hills area walking distance to Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet. Great eating areas nearby at 44th and Upton and 50th France. Parks and schools close by. Two blocks to bus line. Partially fenced in back yard with summer porch attached to garage

(RLNE5363429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have any available units?
4132 Drew Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Drew Avenue South have?
Some of 4132 Drew Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Drew Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Drew Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Drew Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Drew Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Drew Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Drew Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4132 Drew Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4132 Drew Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Drew Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Drew Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

