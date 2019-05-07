Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed pet friendly

4015 13th Avenue South Available 09/19/19 South Minneapolis 2BR Stucco House - Original Woodwork! - Unique long-term rental close to Midtown, Uptown, bike lanes, bus route, and 35W. Back yard patio all to yourself with gas grill and fire pit- perfect for enjoying the summer in Minneapolis! Original woodwork, contemporary colors and design, and hardwood floors throughout! Partially furnished with custom pieces unique to the home.



Basement has lots of storage space and craft room/office potential, sun-filled 3-season porch is great for bike storage and relaxing on the couch, and there is ample free on-street parking, as well as off-street parking. Bathroom has a cool sliding door and there are new washer/dryers in the basement. Raised garden beds are organically fertilized and ready for tomatoes and herbs too!



Walk to the Tiny Diner or bike to Midtown Global Market for Taco Cat and beer! Bagu Sushi and the amazing Pumphouse Creamery are just blocks away too!



Tenant(s) responsible for mowing/snow removal. Minimum 1-year lease. Applicants must make 3 times the rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Watch the video tour here: https://cobaltpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d0e1ec19-6418-434a-88d1-945991dc04cd



