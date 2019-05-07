All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4015 13th Avenue South
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4015 13th Avenue South

4015 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4015 13th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
pet friendly
4015 13th Avenue South Available 09/19/19 South Minneapolis 2BR Stucco House - Original Woodwork! - Unique long-term rental close to Midtown, Uptown, bike lanes, bus route, and 35W. Back yard patio all to yourself with gas grill and fire pit- perfect for enjoying the summer in Minneapolis! Original woodwork, contemporary colors and design, and hardwood floors throughout! Partially furnished with custom pieces unique to the home.

Basement has lots of storage space and craft room/office potential, sun-filled 3-season porch is great for bike storage and relaxing on the couch, and there is ample free on-street parking, as well as off-street parking. Bathroom has a cool sliding door and there are new washer/dryers in the basement. Raised garden beds are organically fertilized and ready for tomatoes and herbs too!

Walk to the Tiny Diner or bike to Midtown Global Market for Taco Cat and beer! Bagu Sushi and the amazing Pumphouse Creamery are just blocks away too!

Tenant(s) responsible for mowing/snow removal. Minimum 1-year lease. Applicants must make 3 times the rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Watch the video tour here: https://cobaltpm.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d0e1ec19-6418-434a-88d1-945991dc04cd

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3193302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 13th Avenue South have any available units?
4015 13th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 13th Avenue South have?
Some of 4015 13th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 13th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4015 13th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 13th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 13th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4015 13th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4015 13th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4015 13th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 13th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 13th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4015 13th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4015 13th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4015 13th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 13th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 13th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

