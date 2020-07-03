All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

4014 Nicollet Avenue

4014 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom ON THE PARK with over 1,500 sqft and a partially finished basement. Impeccable hardwood floors throughout the home with breathtaking woodwork sets this home above the rest. Separate kitchen and dining room with oversized windows are built for entertaining. Fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and patio provide a private oasis for this quintessential Kingsfield home. One of the top neighborhoods in all of Minneapolis - Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, and quick transportation options all within a few blocks. Fall in love with some of the areas tops locales such as Revival, Patisserie 46, & Tap Society. This is a must see - schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have any available units?
4014 Nicollet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have?
Some of 4014 Nicollet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Nicollet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Nicollet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Nicollet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Nicollet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Nicollet Avenue offers parking.
Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Nicollet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have a pool?
No, 4014 Nicollet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4014 Nicollet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Nicollet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Nicollet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

