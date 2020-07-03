4014 Nicollet Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom ON THE PARK with over 1,500 sqft and a partially finished basement. Impeccable hardwood floors throughout the home with breathtaking woodwork sets this home above the rest. Separate kitchen and dining room with oversized windows are built for entertaining. Fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and patio provide a private oasis for this quintessential Kingsfield home. One of the top neighborhoods in all of Minneapolis - Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, and quick transportation options all within a few blocks. Fall in love with some of the areas tops locales such as Revival, Patisserie 46, & Tap Society. This is a must see - schedule your showing today!