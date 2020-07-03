All apartments in Minneapolis
4011 Bloomington Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

4011 Bloomington Avenue

4011 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32dbce3059 ---- AWESOME Location!!! Avail 6/1! 4BD 1BATH South MPLS Duplex, DO NOT MISS OUT! This Home Includes: -Spacious Bedrooms -1 Bathroom -Hardwood Floors -In Unit Washer and Dryer -1 Stall Detached Garage -FREE Lawn and Snow Care -Located in Bancroft Neighborhood, on Busline and Near Many Parks & Restaurants -Short Drive to Downtown MPLS or St.Paul, Mall of America and MORE! -Easy Access to 35W, HWY 62 or 55 DON\'T MISS OUT, BOOK A SHOWING TODAY! Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, Home Service Plus Premium Package, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have any available units?
4011 Bloomington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have?
Some of 4011 Bloomington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Bloomington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Bloomington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Bloomington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Bloomington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Bloomington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Bloomington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4011 Bloomington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4011 Bloomington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Bloomington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Bloomington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

