4011 Bloomington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32dbce3059 ---- AWESOME Location!!! Avail 6/1! 4BD 1BATH South MPLS Duplex, DO NOT MISS OUT! This Home Includes: -Spacious Bedrooms -1 Bathroom -Hardwood Floors -In Unit Washer and Dryer -1 Stall Detached Garage -FREE Lawn and Snow Care -Located in Bancroft Neighborhood, on Busline and Near Many Parks & Restaurants -Short Drive to Downtown MPLS or St.Paul, Mall of America and MORE! -Easy Access to 35W, HWY 62 or 55 DON\'T MISS OUT, BOOK A SHOWING TODAY! Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, Home Service Plus Premium Package, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds