4010 27th Avenue S

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This charming home is located in the Standish neighborhood of Minneapolis on a quiet street close to light rail. Walk in the upstairs of the duplex into a great old fashioned porch and on to the living room, an great office space and a sitting area all with hardwood floors, great woodwork arches and tons of windows. The dining are flows from the living room and then on to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, new dishwasher, ample cabinet space, and an eat-in area for a small kitchen table. The kitchen area exits to a back yard with space for outdoor eating and grilling. The upper floor has the single bathroom, and three good sized bedrooms in addition to a small bonus room good for a play space or an office. A shared laundry is available downstairs, and a detached two car garage comes with the unit. Pets considered with up front pet fee $350 for one and $500 for two. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.