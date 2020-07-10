All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

4010 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Standish

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This charming home is located in the Standish neighborhood of Minneapolis on a quiet street close to light rail. Walk in the upstairs of the duplex into a great old fashioned porch and on to the living room, an great office space and a sitting area all with hardwood floors, great woodwork arches and tons of windows. The dining are flows from the living room and then on to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, new dishwasher, ample cabinet space, and an eat-in area for a small kitchen table. The kitchen area exits to a back yard with space for outdoor eating and grilling. The upper floor has the single bathroom, and three good sized bedrooms in addition to a small bonus room good for a play space or an office. A shared laundry is available downstairs, and a detached two car garage comes with the unit. Pets considered with up front pet fee $350 for one and $500 for two. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 27th Avenue S have any available units?
4010 27th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 27th Avenue S have?
Some of 4010 27th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 27th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4010 27th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 27th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4010 27th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4010 27th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4010 27th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4010 27th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 27th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 27th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4010 27th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4010 27th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4010 27th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 27th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 27th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

