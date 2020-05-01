All apartments in Minneapolis
3925 cedar ave south 3925
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3925 cedar ave south 3925

3925 Cedar Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
garage
Unit 3925 Available 05/01/19 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level duplex (south mpls) - Property Id: 2386

I have an upper level unit of a duplex with plenty of room available for rent for $1350/month. There is on street parking in the front of the duplex or a 1 car detached garage/new driveway in the back for off street parking. It's a short drive to downtown Minneapolis, Mall of America and the Airport. The duplex is located in nice neighborhood with a park a half a block away. It is also on the bus line with stops 1/2 a block away. There is a coin operated washer and dryer in the building, so there is no need to go out to a laundry mat during cold winter days. The rental price includes utility bills (water and electric). I require at least 1/2 of the deposit and one months rent for moving in. The second half of deposit can be paid in the second month of the lease. No pets or smoking allowed. Please contact Dan by email or text if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2386
Property Id 2386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4851685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have any available units?
3925 cedar ave south 3925 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have?
Some of 3925 cedar ave south 3925's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 cedar ave south 3925 currently offering any rent specials?
3925 cedar ave south 3925 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 cedar ave south 3925 pet-friendly?
No, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 offer parking?
Yes, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 offers parking.
Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have a pool?
No, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 does not have a pool.
Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have accessible units?
No, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 cedar ave south 3925 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 cedar ave south 3925 does not have units with dishwashers.
