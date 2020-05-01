3925 cedar ave south 3925

Amenities

I have an upper level unit of a duplex with plenty of room available for rent for $1350/month. There is on street parking in the front of the duplex or a 1 car detached garage/new driveway in the back for off street parking. It's a short drive to downtown Minneapolis, Mall of America and the Airport. The duplex is located in nice neighborhood with a park a half a block away. It is also on the bus line with stops 1/2 a block away. There is a coin operated washer and dryer in the building, so there is no need to go out to a laundry mat during cold winter days. The rental price includes utility bills (water and electric). I require at least 1/2 of the deposit and one months rent for moving in. The second half of deposit can be paid in the second month of the lease. No pets or smoking allowed. Please contact Dan by email or text if interested.

No Pets Allowed



