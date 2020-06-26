All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3845 Nicollet Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3845 Nicollet Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:06 AM

3845 Nicollet Ave

3845 Nicollet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3845 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite, large, newly updated 2bed/1Bth unit with a lot of light. Prime location: Uptown- Kingston neighborhood (3-doors down from Blackbird cafe). Designer layout offers Open and Spacious Living and Dining Areas with private Walkout Sun Porch. High Quality Cabinetry and Finishes recently added, plus brand-new, never used stainless steel appliances throughout. Hardwood Floors throughout unit. Exceptional Opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood.

Only serious applicants should request viewing. We are looking for respectful tenants to enjoy the property as much as we do. Shared laundry, large gated yard plus 1 car garage parking space in back of property. Small (up to 10lbs) well behaved dogs allowed.

Unit is available to move it immediately. Showings in early evenings and/or over weekend(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Nicollet Ave have any available units?
3845 Nicollet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Nicollet Ave have?
Some of 3845 Nicollet Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Nicollet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Nicollet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Nicollet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 Nicollet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3845 Nicollet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Nicollet Ave offers parking.
Does 3845 Nicollet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Nicollet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Nicollet Ave have a pool?
No, 3845 Nicollet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Nicollet Ave have accessible units?
No, 3845 Nicollet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Nicollet Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Nicollet Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University