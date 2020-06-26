3845 Nicollet Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisite, large, newly updated 2bed/1Bth unit with a lot of light. Prime location: Uptown- Kingston neighborhood (3-doors down from Blackbird cafe). Designer layout offers Open and Spacious Living and Dining Areas with private Walkout Sun Porch. High Quality Cabinetry and Finishes recently added, plus brand-new, never used stainless steel appliances throughout. Hardwood Floors throughout unit. Exceptional Opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood.



Only serious applicants should request viewing. We are looking for respectful tenants to enjoy the property as much as we do. Shared laundry, large gated yard plus 1 car garage parking space in back of property. Small (up to 10lbs) well behaved dogs allowed.



Unit is available to move it immediately. Showings in early evenings and/or over weekend(s).