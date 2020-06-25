3824 Portland Ave

Amenities
Beautiful South Minneapolis/Bryant Neighborhood 4-Plex with new roof and siding. Spacious yard with back yard garden and plantings surrounding the property for a very personal, inviting ambiance. 4 Blocks to the new Seward extension CO-OP! I/2 block to Bus line.
About the apartment:
Recently renovated lower level apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Beautiful, updated tile bathroom, freshly painted throughout. New stainless steel appliances, including gas oven and dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. A one-of-a-kind apartment in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.
Available May 1, 2019
Online background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Dedicated off-street parking space available
Gas (including heat), electricity, water, and trash/recycling included in rent. Cable and internet are the responsibility of the tenant.
The apartment is very close to:
Access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5-minute drive)
Downtown (5-10 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (5-minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-minute drive)
Mall of America (15-minute drive)
Lots of great restaurants nearby, including Revival, Town Hall Tap, The Low Brow, and Curran's.
Plus great grocery store shopping only 4 blocks away at the Seward extension CO-OP!
Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Unfortunately, this property is not section 8 approved.