All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3824 Portland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3824 Portland Ave
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

3824 Portland Ave

3824 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3824 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful South Minneapolis/Bryant Neighborhood 4-Plex with new roof and siding. Spacious yard with back yard garden and plantings surrounding the property for a very personal, inviting ambiance. 4 Blocks to the new Seward extension CO-OP! I/2 block to Bus line.

About the apartment:
Recently renovated lower level apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Beautiful, updated tile bathroom, freshly painted throughout. New stainless steel appliances, including gas oven and dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. A one-of-a-kind apartment in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.

Available May 1, 2019
Online background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Dedicated off-street parking space available
Gas (including heat), electricity, water, and trash/recycling included in rent. Cable and internet are the responsibility of the tenant.

The apartment is very close to:
Access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5-minute drive)
Downtown (5-10 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (5-minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-minute drive)
Mall of America (15-minute drive)

Lots of great restaurants nearby, including Revival, Town Hall Tap, The Low Brow, and Curran's.
Plus great grocery store shopping only 4 blocks away at the Seward extension CO-OP!

Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Unfortunately, this property is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Portland Ave have any available units?
3824 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Portland Ave have?
Some of 3824 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3824 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 Portland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3824 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3824 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University