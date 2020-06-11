All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3817 Lyndale Avenue South
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:13 PM

3817 Lyndale Avenue South

3817 Lyndale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled home in the Kingfield neighborhood. Walk into the beautiful, welcoming front porch and then relax in the living room or by the original brick fireplace that has been updated with an energy efficient gas insert. The large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining and offers beveled glass windows, a built-in buffet and coffered ceilings that remain true to a home of this area. The gourmet kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances, commercial faucet, subway tile backsplash, Cambria countertops and a beautiful arched doorway that leads to the backyard and also the lower level that's finished with a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, family room with 2nd fireplace and huge laundry room with with storage and counter space. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main floor while the upper level boasts a master suite with skylights, two walk-in closets, a private master bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the private deck and with the fully fenced in back yard. Oversized two car garage. Located near trails and parks and just blocks from uptown and all the Lakes. Minneapolis School District. This is a MUST SEE!

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 months or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Beautiful, old charm meets new updated elegance! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have any available units?
3817 Lyndale Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have?
Some of 3817 Lyndale Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Lyndale Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Lyndale Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Lyndale Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Lyndale Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Lyndale Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

