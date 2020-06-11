3817 Lyndale Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled home in the Kingfield neighborhood. Walk into the beautiful, welcoming front porch and then relax in the living room or by the original brick fireplace that has been updated with an energy efficient gas insert. The large formal dining room is perfect for entertaining and offers beveled glass windows, a built-in buffet and coffered ceilings that remain true to a home of this area. The gourmet kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances, commercial faucet, subway tile backsplash, Cambria countertops and a beautiful arched doorway that leads to the backyard and also the lower level that's finished with a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, family room with 2nd fireplace and huge laundry room with with storage and counter space. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main floor while the upper level boasts a master suite with skylights, two walk-in closets, a private master bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the private deck and with the fully fenced in back yard. Oversized two car garage. Located near trails and parks and just blocks from uptown and all the Lakes. Minneapolis School District. This is a MUST SEE!



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 months or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Beautiful, old charm meets new updated elegance! MUST SEE!!