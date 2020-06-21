3651 Longfellow Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool

Here's another great listing from Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse. Make sure to check this place out! This is a single family home that shows off two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is pet friendly! It is walking distance to Matt's Bar and Northbound Brew Pub. It has beautiful builti n's, hardwood floors and great open spaces. It is near public transportation, biking/walking paths! Don't miss out on this one! $55 application fee/adult, All rent credits are included in rent price. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,675 Security Deposit: $1,675) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery