Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3651 Longfellow Avenue

3651 Longfellow Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Longfellow Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Here's another great listing from Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse. Make sure to check this place out! This is a single family home that shows off two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is pet friendly! It is walking distance to Matt's Bar and Northbound Brew Pub. It has beautiful builti n's, hardwood floors and great open spaces. It is near public transportation, biking/walking paths! Don't miss out on this one! $55 application fee/adult, All rent credits are included in rent price. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,675 Security Deposit: $1,675) (PETS: Small- Med Dog/Cat considered with additional pet deposit. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have any available units?
3651 Longfellow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have?
Some of 3651 Longfellow Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Longfellow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Longfellow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Longfellow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Longfellow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue offer parking?
No, 3651 Longfellow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Longfellow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3651 Longfellow Avenue has a pool.
Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3651 Longfellow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Longfellow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Longfellow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
