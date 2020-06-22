All apartments in Minneapolis
3618 23rd Avenue S
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

3618 23rd Avenue S

3618 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3618 23rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5f243706d ---- Cute two bedroom apartment in main floor duplex features hardwood floors, original wood work throughout common areas. Both bedrooms are very large, and have plenty of closet space. Just a short drive to both Powderhorn Park and Lake Nokomis, a must see! Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have any available units?
3618 23rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3618 23rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3618 23rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 23rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 23rd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3618 23rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 23rd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3618 23rd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3618 23rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 23rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 23rd Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 23rd Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

