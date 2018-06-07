All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 26 2020

3444 Colfax Avenue South

3444 Colfax Avenue South · (612) 532-0217
Location

3444 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Uptown Minneapolis. Perfect location in the heart of uptown, blocks away from Bde Maka Ska. Has two large bedrooms and one small sunroom that could be a third bedroom. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Tenant is responsible for electric. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1, 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Parking spot available for an additional $50 a month. Please submit the form on this page or contact Elyse at 612-532-0217 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have any available units?
3444 Colfax Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have?
Some of 3444 Colfax Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Colfax Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Colfax Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Colfax Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Colfax Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Colfax Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Colfax Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3444 Colfax Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3444 Colfax Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Colfax Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Colfax Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
