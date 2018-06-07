3444 Colfax Avenue South

Amenities

Beautiful 2.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Uptown Minneapolis. Perfect location in the heart of uptown, blocks away from Bde Maka Ska. Has two large bedrooms and one small sunroom that could be a third bedroom. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, newly remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Tenant is responsible for electric. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1, 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Parking spot available for an additional $50 a month. Please submit the form on this page or contact Elyse at 612-532-0217 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.