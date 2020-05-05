3435 Queen Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!



Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other programs.



Credit and Background check required.



Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide an explanation and the owner will make a decision.



Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit



(RLNE5554065)