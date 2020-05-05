All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

3435 Queen Ave N

3435 North Queen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3435 North Queen Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!

Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other programs.

Credit and Background check required.

Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide an explanation and the owner will make a decision.

Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit

(RLNE5554065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Queen Ave N have any available units?
3435 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3435 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Queen Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N offer parking?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 Queen Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 Queen Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
