3435 Queen Ave N

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom: Section 8 Accepted - Come check out this newly renovated house! There is ample space inside to make this into your home - it will not disappoint!
Household income must be 2x monthly rent. This could include any support or income you receive from Section 8 or other programs.
Credit and Background check required.
Credit score to be 600 or greater. If it's lower, provide an explanation and the owner will make a decision.
Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit
(RLNE5554065)