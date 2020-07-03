3419 Grand Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf2785c089 ---- Pet friendly 4 bedroom, upper floor unit Uptown! Owner installing central AC! This spacious unit has newly refinished hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new furnace and on site laundry. Plumbing and electrical service have been updated and newer windows installed. Vintage claw foot tub and huge 3rd floor expansion space. Located in highly sought after Uptown area with numerous dining and entertainment options steps from your front door. Close to public transportation! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-5 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: electric/gas/any optional utility and 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill Owner is responsible for lawn and snow removal on sidewalks and walkways 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bf2785c089