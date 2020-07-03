All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3419 Grand Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3419 Grand Ave S
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

3419 Grand Ave S

3419 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3419 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf2785c089 ---- Pet friendly 4 bedroom, upper floor unit Uptown! Owner installing central AC! This spacious unit has newly refinished hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new furnace and on site laundry. Plumbing and electrical service have been updated and newer windows installed. Vintage claw foot tub and huge 3rd floor expansion space. Located in highly sought after Uptown area with numerous dining and entertainment options steps from your front door. Close to public transportation! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-5 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: electric/gas/any optional utility and 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill Owner is responsible for lawn and snow removal on sidewalks and walkways 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bf2785c089

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Grand Ave S have any available units?
3419 Grand Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Grand Ave S have?
Some of 3419 Grand Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Grand Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Grand Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Grand Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Grand Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Grand Ave S offer parking?
No, 3419 Grand Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Grand Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Grand Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Grand Ave S have a pool?
No, 3419 Grand Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Grand Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3419 Grand Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Grand Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Grand Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University