Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

3407 Thomas Avenue N

3407 North Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3407 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cleveland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing by Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed 1 bath is overall great home to rent. Fenced in front and backyard along with a garage! the home is located only 4 blocks from victory memorial parkway (perfect place to walk the dogs or just talk a walk), 4 mins from hyvee robbinsdale (easy access to grocery shop), and only 10 mins from downtown Minneapolis. Available July 6. NO SECTION 8. DOG FRIENDLY 2 DOG MAX NON-REFUNDABLE. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $55 app fee / $150 admin fee at lease signing / $7 per mo processing & reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have any available units?
3407 Thomas Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have?
Some of 3407 Thomas Avenue N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Thomas Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Thomas Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Thomas Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Thomas Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Thomas Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Thomas Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 3407 Thomas Avenue N has a pool.
Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3407 Thomas Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Thomas Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Thomas Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
