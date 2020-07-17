3407 Thomas Avenue N

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another listing by Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bed 1 bath is overall great home to rent. Fenced in front and backyard along with a garage! the home is located only 4 blocks from victory memorial parkway (perfect place to walk the dogs or just talk a walk), 4 mins from hyvee robbinsdale (easy access to grocery shop), and only 10 mins from downtown Minneapolis. Available July 6. NO SECTION 8. DOG FRIENDLY 2 DOG MAX NON-REFUNDABLE. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $55 app fee / $150 admin fee at lease signing / $7 per mo processing & reporting fee.