Minneapolis, MN
3350 Stevens Ave S
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

3350 Stevens Ave S

3350 Stevens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Stevens Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3350 Stevens Ave S Available 07/01/19 $1550 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom - Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath single family home. You can't find a better location in Minneapolis!. This house has a huge back yard, hardwood floors throughout, clean basement and a dinning room. Located conveniently near schools, bus lines, and parks. Hardwood floors throughout first floor.

No Eviction and /or unlawful detainees
No felonies within the last 10 years
No Misdemeanors within the last 5 years
Verifiable month income of 2.5 time the rent amount.
Credit score of 600 or above.

(RLNE4944904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have any available units?
3350 Stevens Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3350 Stevens Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Stevens Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Stevens Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S offer parking?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have a pool?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Stevens Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Stevens Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

