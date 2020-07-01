Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

3350 Stevens Ave S Available 07/01/19 $1550 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom - Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath single family home. You can't find a better location in Minneapolis!. This house has a huge back yard, hardwood floors throughout, clean basement and a dinning room. Located conveniently near schools, bus lines, and parks. Hardwood floors throughout first floor.



No Eviction and /or unlawful detainees

No felonies within the last 10 years

No Misdemeanors within the last 5 years

Verifiable month income of 2.5 time the rent amount.

Credit score of 600 or above.



(RLNE4944904)