Minneapolis, MN
3350 Colfax Ave N
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3350 Colfax Ave N

3350 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Colfax Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 2 Bd/1 Ba Single Family Home on Corner Lot w/ Garage - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Don't Miss Out on this Clean and Spacious Single Family Home! With updated appliances including washer and dryer, updated kitchen, large dining area, remodeled bath and two large bedrooms, with an attic area that can be used as a bedroom or office. This unit has a single car garage, is located on a corner lot and has a fenced in back yard.

This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Bohanon, Perkins Hill and Folwell Park.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4937166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have any available units?
3350 Colfax Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3350 Colfax Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Colfax Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Colfax Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Colfax Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Colfax Ave N offers parking.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Colfax Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have a pool?
No, 3350 Colfax Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3350 Colfax Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Colfax Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Colfax Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Colfax Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
