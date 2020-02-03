3350 Colfax Ave N

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bd/1 Ba Single Family Home on Corner Lot w/ Garage - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Don't Miss Out on this Clean and Spacious Single Family Home! With updated appliances including washer and dryer, updated kitchen, large dining area, remodeled bath and two large bedrooms, with an attic area that can be used as a bedroom or office. This unit has a single car garage, is located on a corner lot and has a fenced in back yard.



This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Bohanon, Perkins Hill and Folwell Park.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



