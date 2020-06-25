3336 16th Avenue S

Amenities

A two story four-plex. Enter the unit on the 2nd flr where you find the kitchen, office and bathroom. Proceed to the 3rd floor for two bedrooms, living room area and a landing/study area. The unit is a 1272 sq ft gem in Powderhorn. Remodeled kitchen: Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Refinished Hrdwd Flrs, Lighting and Stove. Full Bath Remodel: New Shower, Tile Flrs, Vanity and Lighting. New Lighting thru-out. Upstairs you’ll enjoy refinished Flrs and New Carpet in the Family Rm and Master Bedrm. Only a ¼ mile to Greenway, 3 miles to Mpls. Bike commute to work. Home has quiet long-term tenants: 36, 17 and 7 years. Area offers Cafés, Yoga and other activities. Looking for max 2 tenants. Includes hot water heat, water, garbage (not cable, internet or electric). Home is a quiet, scent free property. Not approved for Sect-8.