Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3336 16th Avenue S

3336 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3336 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

A two story four-plex. Enter the unit on the 2nd flr where you find the kitchen, office and bathroom. Proceed to the 3rd floor for two bedrooms, living room area and a landing/study area. The unit is a 1272 sq ft gem in Powderhorn. Remodeled kitchen: Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Refinished Hrdwd Flrs, Lighting and Stove. Full Bath Remodel: New Shower, Tile Flrs, Vanity and Lighting. New Lighting thru-out. Upstairs you’ll enjoy refinished Flrs and New Carpet in the Family Rm and Master Bedrm. Only a ¼ mile to Greenway, 3 miles to Mpls. Bike commute to work. Home has quiet long-term tenants: 36, 17 and 7 years. Area offers Cafés, Yoga and other activities. Looking for max 2 tenants. Includes hot water heat, water, garbage (not cable, internet or electric). Home is a quiet, scent free property. Not approved for Sect-8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

