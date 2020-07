Amenities

PERFECTLY LOCATED SOUTH MINNEAPOLIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT. VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED. HARDWOOD FLOORS AND UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN. ONE STALL GARAGE INCLUDED IN RENT (RARE IN MSP!) BRAND NEW APP-OPERATED LAUNDRY IN LOWER LEVEL OF BUILDING. NEAR BDE MAKA SKA, PAINTER PARK, MANY LOCAL BUSINESSES AND METRO TRANSIT. PETS CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR WINTER LEASING SPECIAL : FIRST MONTH FREE WITH 15+ MONTH LEASE!