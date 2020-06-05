All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3225 Emerson Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3225 Emerson Ave. S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3225 Emerson Ave. S

3225 Emerson Avenue South · (612) 791-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
CARAG
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3225 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3225 Emerson Ave. S · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime Uptown House! 4 BIG Beds & 2 Baths, AC, Deck, Parking, Laundry & MORE!!! June! - This is a great property just steps from Uptown and the lakes! Among many things you will enjoy:

-BIG bedrooms and lots of closet space
-HUGE bathrooms!
-Remodeled kitchen
-Sun room
-Central Air
-Great back patio
-Washer/Dryer
-Dishwasher
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5787807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have any available units?
3225 Emerson Ave. S has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have?
Some of 3225 Emerson Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Emerson Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Emerson Ave. S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Emerson Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Emerson Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Emerson Ave. S does offer parking.
Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 Emerson Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have a pool?
No, 3225 Emerson Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 3225 Emerson Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Emerson Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Emerson Ave. S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3225 Emerson Ave. S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity