3225 29th Ave South

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lower Level Duplex in South Minneapolis - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available now. This clean updated 2 bedroom unit is just what you've been looking for. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2 medium sized bedrooms, gas range in kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Front porch and some basement storage with washer/dryer included. Off street parking included in rent.



The location is just south of Lake St. and east of Highway 55. Plenty of dining and entertainment options on Lake with easy access to Uptown and Lake Calhoun.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer, and trash. Owner handles lawn care and snow removal.



Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.



Application Criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



