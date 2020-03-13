All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

3225 29th Ave South

3225 29th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3225 29th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Lower Level Duplex in South Minneapolis - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now. This clean updated 2 bedroom unit is just what you've been looking for. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2 medium sized bedrooms, gas range in kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Front porch and some basement storage with washer/dryer included. Off street parking included in rent.

The location is just south of Lake St. and east of Highway 55. Plenty of dining and entertainment options on Lake with easy access to Uptown and Lake Calhoun.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer, and trash. Owner handles lawn care and snow removal.

Sorry no pets.

Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.

Application Criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4994764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 29th Ave South have any available units?
3225 29th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 29th Ave South have?
Some of 3225 29th Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 29th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
3225 29th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 29th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 3225 29th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3225 29th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 3225 29th Ave South offers parking.
Does 3225 29th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 29th Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 29th Ave South have a pool?
No, 3225 29th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 3225 29th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 3225 29th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 29th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 29th Ave South has units with dishwashers.
