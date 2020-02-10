All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3221 42nd Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3221 42nd Avenue South
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:13 PM

3221 42nd Avenue South

3221 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3221 42nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Cooper

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Must See! Built in 2016 on a large double lot, and the home is a wonderful open floor plan design! Main floor has a beautiful kitchen overlooking the living room and dining area. The 3 bedrooms on the upper level are large in size with great closet space. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a master ensuite luxury bathroom. The current owner has done many upgrades since he bought the home, including: concrete driveway with additional gated parking spot next to the garage, large patio with pergola and outdoor bar with TV, 8 person Viking Spa hot tub, concrete paths leading throughout the property, rocked landscaping and shrubs/bushes, new deck, fire pit, privacy fence around the house with two small and two large gates for easy access, heated and insulated garage with thermostat, retractable TV's in garage, upgraded fireplace surface, new lighting and ceiling fans, Hunter Douglas window treatments.

This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $599,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 42nd Avenue South have any available units?
3221 42nd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 42nd Avenue South have?
Some of 3221 42nd Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 42nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3221 42nd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 42nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 42nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3221 42nd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3221 42nd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3221 42nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 42nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 42nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3221 42nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3221 42nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3221 42nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 42nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 42nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University