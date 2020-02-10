3221 42nd Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



Must See! Built in 2016 on a large double lot, and the home is a wonderful open floor plan design! Main floor has a beautiful kitchen overlooking the living room and dining area. The 3 bedrooms on the upper level are large in size with great closet space. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a master ensuite luxury bathroom. The current owner has done many upgrades since he bought the home, including: concrete driveway with additional gated parking spot next to the garage, large patio with pergola and outdoor bar with TV, 8 person Viking Spa hot tub, concrete paths leading throughout the property, rocked landscaping and shrubs/bushes, new deck, fire pit, privacy fence around the house with two small and two large gates for easy access, heated and insulated garage with thermostat, retractable TV's in garage, upgraded fireplace surface, new lighting and ceiling fans, Hunter Douglas window treatments.



This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com



The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.



This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.



Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $599,000.00.

Contact us to schedule a showing.