Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3221 34th Ave S
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

3221 34th Ave S

3221 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3221 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17b3a62095 ---- 2 bedroom duplex unit is brand new to the market in the lovely Longfellow Neighborhood of South Minneapolis. Available 11/01/2019. Both are very spacious with beautiful wooden floors and lots of natural light. Minutes from the Heart of Downtown and all of its attractions as well as just a short drive to Uptown Minneapolis. There is also 1 garage space available at a minimal additional charge. Tenant is responsible for only the electric, gas, trash and cable/internet. Included in the rent at this property would be your water/sewer, lawn care, snow removal, as well as all of the Maintenance and Management services of 10th Floor Properties! What are you waiting for? Schedule a showing today! Resdient Pay: Electric, Gas and trash Read more Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,550 Parking: Off street, Attached Garage Heating: Contact manager Cooling: Contact manager Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 34th Ave S have any available units?
3221 34th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 34th Ave S have?
Some of 3221 34th Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 34th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3221 34th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 34th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 34th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3221 34th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3221 34th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3221 34th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 34th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 34th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3221 34th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3221 34th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3221 34th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 34th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 34th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

