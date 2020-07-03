3221 34th Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17b3a62095 ---- 2 bedroom duplex unit is brand new to the market in the lovely Longfellow Neighborhood of South Minneapolis. Available 11/01/2019. Both are very spacious with beautiful wooden floors and lots of natural light. Minutes from the Heart of Downtown and all of its attractions as well as just a short drive to Uptown Minneapolis. There is also 1 garage space available at a minimal additional charge. Tenant is responsible for only the electric, gas, trash and cable/internet. Included in the rent at this property would be your water/sewer, lawn care, snow removal, as well as all of the Maintenance and Management services of 10th Floor Properties! What are you waiting for? Schedule a showing today! Resdient Pay: Electric, Gas and trash Read more Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,550 Parking: Off street, Attached Garage Heating: Contact manager Cooling: Contact manager Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared