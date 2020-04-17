3219 Portland Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed

Completely renovated apartment in beautiful south Minneapolis with three bedrooms and one updated bathroom. This home features granite countertops, hardwood flooring, brand new carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted walls, brand new wood blinds on every window, and stainless steel appliances. Extremely convenient location not far from trendy uptown or downtown areas with tons of great restaurants and entertainment.



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long. Off street parking available. Available September 1, 2019



Application and background check required for all tenants

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing

Up to 2 dogs allowed (extra $50/month per dog)

Water and trash included. Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.



Apartment is very close to: Convenient access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (2-3 minute drive)

MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)

Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)



Call or text Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing, day or night! Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.