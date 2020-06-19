3215 Pillsbury Ave S Unit 105

Amenities
Available 4/1/19
You'll love this nice and bright 1 BR/1 BA professionally painted condo in a super convenient location! Close to shops, restaurants, and just a short drive to downtown!
This home features beautiful professional paint and you feel as if you're outside when you're in the unit! Good-sized bedroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows to let the sunshine in are other great features of this condo!
Bring your pet! One pet maximum, either a cat or a dog. $200 pet deposit (refundable), and $25 pet rent per month.
Heat, water, gas, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal are all INCLUDED in rent!
Bedroom - 11x14 - 154 sq ft
Living Room - 12x18 - 216 sq ft
Dining Room - 7x8 - 56 sq ft
Kitchen - 8x8 - 64 sq ft
Closet - 5x7 - 35 sq ft
Rental requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One pet, either one cat or one dog.
No smoking
Max 2 of occupants
No garage, off-street reserved parking spot, on-street parking
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478