3215 Pillsbury Ave S Unit 105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3215 Pillsbury Ave S Unit 105

3215 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 4/1/19

You'll love this nice and bright 1 BR/1 BA professionally painted condo in a super convenient location! Close to shops, restaurants, and just a short drive to downtown!

This home features beautiful professional paint and you feel as if you're outside when you're in the unit! Good-sized bedroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of windows to let the sunshine in are other great features of this condo!

Bring your pet! One pet maximum, either a cat or a dog. $200 pet deposit (refundable), and $25 pet rent per month.

Heat, water, gas, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, and snow removal are all INCLUDED in rent!

Bedroom - 11x14 - 154 sq ft
Living Room - 12x18 - 216 sq ft
Dining Room - 7x8 - 56 sq ft
Kitchen - 8x8 - 64 sq ft
Closet - 5x7 - 35 sq ft

Rental requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
One pet, either one cat or one dog.
No smoking
Max 2 of occupants
Available March 15th
No garage, off-street reserved parking spot, on-street parking

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

