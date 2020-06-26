All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

3200 Aldrich Ave - 2

3200 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Beautiful and spacious upper level home! This unique 2 story upper unit with a spiral staircase has 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down and 2 baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring stretches throughout the unit . There is laundry in your unit and property has 2 garage stalls for parking as well as 2 spots in the front. This unit also features a 1000 sq. ft. deck that will be great for entertaining. Home is across from Bryant Square Park and close to Bde Maka Ska & Lake Harriet making this a prime location.

See a virtual tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQCrLF_GhYQ

LEASE TERMS:
$2995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12-month lease term or longer. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn and snow care all included in rent. Cats and dogs considered with non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet based on owners approval. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.
Duplex located just moments away from Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have any available units?
3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have?
Some of 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 offers parking.
Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have a pool?
No, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Aldrich Ave - 2 has units with dishwashers.
