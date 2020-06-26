3200 Aldrich Ave - 2

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious upper level home! This unique 2 story upper unit with a spiral staircase has 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down and 2 baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring stretches throughout the unit . There is laundry in your unit and property has 2 garage stalls for parking as well as 2 spots in the front. This unit also features a 1000 sq. ft. deck that will be great for entertaining. Home is across from Bryant Square Park and close to Bde Maka Ska & Lake Harriet making this a prime location.
See a virtual tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQCrLF_GhYQ
LEASE TERMS:
$2995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12-month lease term or longer. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn and snow care all included in rent. Cats and dogs considered with non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet based on owners approval. This home does not qualify for section 8.
RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline
MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.
Duplex located just moments away from Uptown!