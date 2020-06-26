3200 Aldrich Ave - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious upper level home! This unique 2 story upper unit with a spiral staircase has 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down and 2 baths. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring stretches throughout the unit . There is laundry in your unit and property has 2 garage stalls for parking as well as 2 spots in the front. This unit also features a 1000 sq. ft. deck that will be great for entertaining. Home is across from Bryant Square Park and close to Bde Maka Ska & Lake Harriet making this a prime location.



See a virtual tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQCrLF_GhYQ



LEASE TERMS:

$2995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12-month lease term or longer. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn and snow care all included in rent. Cats and dogs considered with non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet based on owners approval. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.

Duplex located just moments away from Uptown!