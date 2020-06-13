All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:42 AM

317 Groveland Avenue

317 Groveland Avenue · (612) 254-0149
Location

317 Groveland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built with classic charm along with state of the art finishes and pleasant neighborhood with skyline views, this beautifully finished 1BR, 1BA condo at The Groveland in Loring Park is one of the best quality units available. Features include cherry cabinetry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, spacious upgraded bathroom with full size washer and dryer, large walk-in closet, and recessed balcony. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, climate controlled storage unit, gas, water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Groveland Avenue have any available units?
317 Groveland Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Groveland Avenue have?
Some of 317 Groveland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Groveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Groveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Groveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 Groveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 317 Groveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 Groveland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 317 Groveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Groveland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Groveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 Groveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 Groveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Groveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Groveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Groveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
