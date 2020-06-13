317 Groveland Avenue

Amenities

Built with classic charm along with state of the art finishes and pleasant neighborhood with skyline views, this beautifully finished 1BR, 1BA condo at The Groveland in Loring Park is one of the best quality units available. Features include cherry cabinetry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, spacious upgraded bathroom with full size washer and dryer, large walk-in closet, and recessed balcony. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, climate controlled storage unit, gas, water/sewer/trash.