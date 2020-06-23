3146 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Newly renovated 2 Bed/1.0 bath + huge porch + huge deck + garage spot. Great location in powderhorn park and near downtown/mid town.



Close to lots of great restaurants / bars. Only a few blocks away from Matts to get a Juicy Lucy.



Easy access to 55/94/35W. Also close to public transportation and the Greenway. Very cheap utilities. Available for rent 6/1/2019.



No cats allowed, only small dogs. Additional pet deposit of $250 and $50/pet per month.



You can view the listing and apply online at https://www.avail.co/l/82039. No application fee. Must make 3 times monthly rent and have 600 credit score (some flexibility if you can prove you can pay.)



There will be an Open House this Friday (5/24/2019) from 6 - 8pm. The address is 3146 Bloomington Avenue #2, Minneapolis 55407.