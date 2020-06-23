All apartments in Minneapolis
3146 Bloomington Ave
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:14 AM

3146 Bloomington Ave

3146 Bloomington Avenue
Location

3146 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 Bed/1.0 bath + huge porch + huge deck + garage spot. Great location in powderhorn park and near downtown/mid town.

Close to lots of great restaurants / bars. Only a few blocks away from Matts to get a Juicy Lucy.

Easy access to 55/94/35W. Also close to public transportation and the Greenway. Very cheap utilities. Available for rent 6/1/2019.

No cats allowed, only small dogs. Additional pet deposit of $250 and $50/pet per month.

You can view the listing and apply online at https://www.avail.co/l/82039. No application fee. Must make 3 times monthly rent and have 600 credit score (some flexibility if you can prove you can pay.)

There will be an Open House this Friday (5/24/2019) from 6 - 8pm. The address is 3146 Bloomington Avenue #2, Minneapolis 55407.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
3146 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 3146 Bloomington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3146 Bloomington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3146 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Bloomington Ave offers parking.
Does 3146 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Bloomington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 3146 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3146 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
