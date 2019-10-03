All apartments in Minneapolis
3143 Holmes Ave S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3143 Holmes Ave S

3143 Holmes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
My spacious apartment is located in the heart of uptown Minneapolis within a very short walking distance to Lake Calhoun, Lake of Isles, Calhoun Square, Uptown and the Lagoon Movie theaters and many restaurants, shops and bars.

The bus lines are one block away (6,12,23, and the 114), and the metro transit station within 5 minutes walking distance. My apartment is within 15 minutes drive to the airport and 8 minutes drive to downtown Minneapolis, and 15 minutes to downtown Saint Paul. The nearest light rails are in Midtown, and downtown both within 10 min drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have any available units?
3143 Holmes Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3143 Holmes Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Holmes Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Holmes Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S offer parking?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have a pool?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Holmes Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 Holmes Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
