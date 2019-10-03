3143 Holmes Ave S

Amenities

media room

My spacious apartment is located in the heart of uptown Minneapolis within a very short walking distance to Lake Calhoun, Lake of Isles, Calhoun Square, Uptown and the Lagoon Movie theaters and many restaurants, shops and bars.



The bus lines are one block away (6,12,23, and the 114), and the metro transit station within 5 minutes walking distance. My apartment is within 15 minutes drive to the airport and 8 minutes drive to downtown Minneapolis, and 15 minutes to downtown Saint Paul. The nearest light rails are in Midtown, and downtown both within 10 min drive.