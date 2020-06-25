3127 Morgan Avenue N

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb6dc9b0b1 ---- Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bath home completely remodeled from top to bottom. This property features completely updated kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Also it boasts new windows, a new roof, a fully updated bathroom, and new paint and carpet throughout. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.