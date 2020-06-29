3105 Colfax Ave North

Amenities

Hurry this cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level duplex with a deck will not last long! Walk in the front door to BIG OPEN living room dining room that walks out to BIG deck. No looking at neighbors - open field across the street! Go down the hallway to full bathroom and 2 bedrooms! The whole place is getting FRESH PAINT JOB! Lower level has family room, bedroom with walk in closet, 3/4 bathroom and laundry. Walks out to the 1 car garage. You can also park a second car in the driveway. Tenants pay all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. Looking for Great Tenants who want to take care of this home. Don\'t wait to long this house will go quickly!

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com