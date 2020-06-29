All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3105 Colfax Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3105 Colfax Ave North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3105 Colfax Ave North

3105 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3105 Colfax Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7e69cb013 ----
Hurry this cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split level duplex with a deck will not last long! Walk in the front door to BIG OPEN living room dining room that walks out to BIG deck. No looking at neighbors - open field across the street! Go down the hallway to full bathroom and 2 bedrooms! The whole place is getting FRESH PAINT JOB! Lower level has family room, bedroom with walk in closet, 3/4 bathroom and laundry. Walks out to the 1 car garage. You can also park a second car in the driveway. Tenants pay all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. Looking for Great Tenants who want to take care of this home. Don\'t wait to long this house will go quickly!
By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR (coming soon!) of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Colfax Ave North have any available units?
3105 Colfax Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Colfax Ave North have?
Some of 3105 Colfax Ave North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Colfax Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Colfax Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Colfax Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Colfax Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3105 Colfax Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Colfax Ave North offers parking.
Does 3105 Colfax Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Colfax Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Colfax Ave North have a pool?
No, 3105 Colfax Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Colfax Ave North have accessible units?
No, 3105 Colfax Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Colfax Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Colfax Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University