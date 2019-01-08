3104 James Ave South

Amenities
Live steps from Bde Maka Ska- Lake Calhoun. A block from Uptown. One of the very best neighborhoods in Minneapolis.
Remodeled kitchen and baths. Central A/C. Amazing light. 2-car garage. Front porch and back deck. Featured on Remodelers Showcase.
No smoking. Applicant must have 2x income. Lease length negotiable.
4 bed 1.5 Bath, in possibly the best neighborhood in Minneapolis. Steps from Lake Calhoun. New kitchen, with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. 2 car garage. laundry in the basement. A/C. Amazing landscaping. Front porch and back balcony.