Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

3104 James Ave South

3104 James Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3104 James Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live steps from Bde Maka Ska- Lake Calhoun. A block from Uptown. One of the very best neighborhoods in Minneapolis.
Remodeled kitchen and baths. Central A/C. Amazing light. 2-car garage. Front porch and back deck. Featured on Remodelers Showcase.
No smoking. Applicant must have 2x income. Lease length negotiable.
4 bed 1.5 Bath, in possibly the best neighborhood in Minneapolis. Steps from Lake Calhoun. New kitchen, with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. 2 car garage. laundry in the basement. A/C. Amazing landscaping. Front porch and back balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 James Ave South have any available units?
3104 James Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 James Ave South have?
Some of 3104 James Ave South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 James Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
3104 James Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 James Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 3104 James Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3104 James Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 3104 James Ave South does offer parking.
Does 3104 James Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 James Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 James Ave South have a pool?
No, 3104 James Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 3104 James Ave South have accessible units?
No, 3104 James Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 James Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 James Ave South has units with dishwashers.
