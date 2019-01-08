3055 16th Avenue South

Amenities

LIVE NEAR IT ALL!! 2BD 1BATH POWDERHORN DUPLEX!



Property Details:



-Stainless Steel Appliances



-Neutral Flooring and Paint Tones Providing a Clean Slate to Make This Place Your Home



-1 Stall Detached Garage



-TONS of storage space



-Beautiful Wood Trim



-Spacious Kitchen



-Large Front Porch



-Easy Access to HWY 94, 35W, HWY 55



-Located Conveniently Near Global Market, Powderhorn Park and Many Lake Street Shops & Restaurants



-Accessibility to Many Bus Lines & Near Light Rail



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewage, trash/recycling, phone, internet, and cable, snow & lawn care



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance meeting VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details.



9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds