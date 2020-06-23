All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

3033 E Calhoun Parkway

3033 East Calhoun Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully furnished lake condo IN UPTOWN for someone who is relocating to Minneapolis and working near downtown. INCLUDES ONE CAR GARAGE. This condo is one of the few that is located directly on the lake. Avail. Mar/April. It is an owner occupied 9 unit building and very quiet. If you work hard during the week this offers much to live for on the weekends. Uptown is such a fun place to live with Bars and Restaurants right at your doorstep along with Grocery Stores, Coffee shops and Cafes.Included in rent is local tv, smart tv and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have any available units?
3033 E Calhoun Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have?
Some of 3033 E Calhoun Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E Calhoun Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Calhoun Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Calhoun Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offers parking.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have a pool?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Calhoun Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E Calhoun Parkway has units with dishwashers.
