3020 Polk St North East

Come check out this beautiful three bedroom one and a half bath lower level duplex. Available Now!!! This lower level duplex has been fully remodeled top to bottom. Tons of space, natural light beautiful hardwood floors. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings. In unit laundry. Three off street parking spaces. Professional lawn and snow service. Huge private yard nicely landscaped. Great location on a safe quiet block in Northeast Minneapolis. Sorry not approved for Sec 8. To qualify for this unit applicants must have a 600 plus credit score. (RENT $1700)(Security Deposit $1700)(Lease Admin Fee $150)($7/monthly processing fee) Tenants pay flat rate for utilities: $225 for one person $250 for two $275 for three ect. Book a showing today via Showmojo: https://showmojo.com/angell/gallery