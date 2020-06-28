All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

3020 Polk St North East

3020 Northeast Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Northeast Polk Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Come check out this beautiful three bedroom one and a half bath lower level duplex. Available Now!!! This lower level duplex has been fully remodeled top to bottom. Tons of space, natural light beautiful hardwood floors. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings. In unit laundry. Three off street parking spaces. Professional lawn and snow service. Huge private yard nicely landscaped. Great location on a safe quiet block in Northeast Minneapolis. Sorry not approved for Sec 8. To qualify for this unit applicants must have a 600 plus credit score. (RENT $1700)(Security Deposit $1700)(Lease Admin Fee $150)($7/monthly processing fee) Tenants pay flat rate for utilities: $225 for one person $250 for two $275 for three ect. Book a showing today via Showmojo: https://showmojo.com/angell/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Polk St North East have any available units?
3020 Polk St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Polk St North East have?
Some of 3020 Polk St North East's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Polk St North East currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Polk St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Polk St North East pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Polk St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3020 Polk St North East offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Polk St North East offers parking.
Does 3020 Polk St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Polk St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Polk St North East have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Polk St North East has a pool.
Does 3020 Polk St North East have accessible units?
No, 3020 Polk St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Polk St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Polk St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
