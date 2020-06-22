3018 Emerson Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Avaiable 11/26



You will absolutely love this 3 BR/4 BA hard to find townhome in Uptown! Just a quick two-block walk and you are in the middle of all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you could need!



This home features a welcoming front porch, open floor plan, SS appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors and family room fireplace.



The master bedroom has plenty of space which includes a sitting area, walk-in closet and a full master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub!



The lower level offers the third bedroom, wet bar, laundry, and a fantastic media room with a 4k projector.



You must see this beautiful townhome in the heart of Uptown!!



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.

No smoking

Max of 4 occupants

Two-car detached garage

Extra parking available



Income must be 3x the rent

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing