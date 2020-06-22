3018 Emerson Ave S

Amenities
Avaiable 11/26
You will absolutely love this 3 BR/4 BA hard to find townhome in Uptown! Just a quick two-block walk and you are in the middle of all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you could need!
This home features a welcoming front porch, open floor plan, SS appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors and family room fireplace.
The master bedroom has plenty of space which includes a sitting area, walk-in closet and a full master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub!
The lower level offers the third bedroom, wet bar, laundry, and a fantastic media room with a 4k projector.
You must see this beautiful townhome in the heart of Uptown!!
Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $25 pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.
No smoking
Max of 4 occupants
Two-car detached garage
Extra parking available
Income must be 3x the rent
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history
Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing