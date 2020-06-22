All apartments in Minneapolis
3018 Emerson Ave S

3018 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Avaiable 11/26

You will absolutely love this 3 BR/4 BA hard to find townhome in Uptown! Just a quick two-block walk and you are in the middle of all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you could need!

This home features a welcoming front porch, open floor plan, SS appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors and family room fireplace.

The master bedroom has plenty of space which includes a sitting area, walk-in closet and a full master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub!

The lower level offers the third bedroom, wet bar, laundry, and a fantastic media room with a 4k projector.

You must see this beautiful townhome in the heart of Uptown!!

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.
No smoking
Max of 4 occupants
Two-car detached garage
Extra parking available

Income must be 3x the rent
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Emerson Ave S have any available units?
3018 Emerson Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 Emerson Ave S have?
Some of 3018 Emerson Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Emerson Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Emerson Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Emerson Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Emerson Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Emerson Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Emerson Ave S does offer parking.
Does 3018 Emerson Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 Emerson Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Emerson Ave S have a pool?
No, 3018 Emerson Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Emerson Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3018 Emerson Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Emerson Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Emerson Ave S has units with dishwashers.
