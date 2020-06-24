All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

301 Oak Grove Street

301 Oak Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Oak Grove Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Located just steps from Loring Park and the Walker Art Center, and minutes from both downtown and Uptown, this spacious and meticulously maintained 301 Oak Grove 1BR plus den condo is an amazing spring value! Features include hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with large island/granite/stainless steel appliances/backsplash, upgraded lighting package, southern exposure offering tons of natural light, large balcony with access from living and bedroom, large master bedroom with walkthrough closet and bathroom, bedroom sized den, and huge storage/laundry room with custom closet organizers installed. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, free indoor guest parking, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Oak Grove Street have any available units?
301 Oak Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Oak Grove Street have?
Some of 301 Oak Grove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Oak Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Oak Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Oak Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Oak Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 301 Oak Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Oak Grove Street offers parking.
Does 301 Oak Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Oak Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Oak Grove Street have a pool?
No, 301 Oak Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Oak Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Oak Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Oak Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Oak Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
