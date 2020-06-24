301 Oak Grove Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

Located just steps from Loring Park and the Walker Art Center, and minutes from both downtown and Uptown, this spacious and meticulously maintained 301 Oak Grove 1BR plus den condo is an amazing spring value! Features include hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with large island/granite/stainless steel appliances/backsplash, upgraded lighting package, southern exposure offering tons of natural light, large balcony with access from living and bedroom, large master bedroom with walkthrough closet and bathroom, bedroom sized den, and huge storage/laundry room with custom closet organizers installed. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, free indoor guest parking, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE.