Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

2944 Knox Ave N

2944 North Knox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2944 North Knox Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is a 3 bedroom/1 bath with off-street parking. An abundance of updated windows and new carpet throughout. There is an enclosed porch entrance that provides additional space to this modest size home. This home is walking distance from bus line and near downtown Minneapolis and Highway 94.

Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities including cable/phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Knox Ave N have any available units?
2944 Knox Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Knox Ave N have?
Some of 2944 Knox Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Knox Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Knox Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Knox Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Knox Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2944 Knox Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Knox Ave N offers parking.
Does 2944 Knox Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 Knox Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Knox Ave N have a pool?
No, 2944 Knox Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Knox Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2944 Knox Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Knox Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 Knox Ave N has units with dishwashers.

